Bachelorette Clare Crawley was photographed wearing a giant diamond ring after Life & Style exclusively broke the news that she got engaged to season 16 contestant Dale Moss.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, October 19, the hairstylist, 39, can be seen walking through her hometown of Sacramento in an all-black workout ensemble while rocking a large diamond sparkler on ~that finger.~

Clare later cleared up any speculation about the suspicious piece of jewelry. “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” she wrote via Instagram shortly after the pictures began circulating.

“In the past, I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity and in the end would feel depleted and empty,” she explained. “This is my promise to myself. To make sure I always had enough self-love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally. And that is something no man could take away from me.”

A source exclusively told Life & Style on July 30 that Clare wanted “to quit” season 16 just 12 days into filming because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale, 32. Talks among production said he popped the question days later.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Besides a few social media hints, Dale and Clare’s romance is very hush-hush. However, a second insider told Life & Style the Bachelor Nation couple is “still very much together and in love” ahead of the premiere on October 13. Although they are “keeping their relationship off the radar,” the pair “speak all the time and are going strong.”

The feeling is definitely mutual. The former football player was “looking for a serious relationship” before appearing on season 16, an additional insider told Life & Style.

“He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” explained the insider about the South Dakota native. “He goes into things with an open heart, and [if] anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with … He’s got one of the biggest hearts.” In fact, the pair make “a great match” because they’re both extremely family-oriented.

Their whirlwind romance definitely shook up the reality dating show, and Clare’s early exit resulted in Tayshia Adams stepping in to finish out the season. The former Bachelor contestant from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season is unbothered by any negativity over her falling too quickly for Dale.

“What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” the California native asked during an interview with Us Weekly on October 13. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

She added, “It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie-cutter for that.”

It looks like Clare is fully enjoying her relationship with Dale! For more spoilers, click here.