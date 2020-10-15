A bright future! Kaitlyn Bristowe thinks Clare Crawley and Dale Moss leaving The Bachelorette early together would put them in a “good position,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant exclusively tells Life & Style. Caution: Spoilers for season 16 are below!

“If it is true, I think they’re in a good position because you don’t have to go through watching the show back and dealing with taking all the relationships as far as they can,” the Spade and Sparrows founder, 35, explains. “They get to dip out early and be in love.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Dew scrunchie creator notes she has “no idea if they’re together” since Clare, 39, “can’t tell [her] certain things” due to her contract with ABC. However, Kaitlyn clearly sees some major positives about the Bachelor Nation couple making an early exit.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 just 12 days into filming because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale, 32. Talks among production said the pair got engaged a few days later. Tayshia Adams is stepping in for the Sacramento native to finish out the season.

Clare and Dale are “still very much together and in love,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style ahead of the season 16 premiere. The reality duo are “keeping their relationship off the radar” but “speak all the time.”

It was no secret that the hairstylist instantly fell for the former football player when he stepped out of the limo on night one. After they met, Clare declared that she felt like she “just met [her] future husband.” The reality babe is unbothered by people saying she moved too quickly with Dale and defended her actions.

“What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” she questioned during an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 13. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Clare and Dale! For more season 16 spoilers, click here.