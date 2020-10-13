Love at first sight? Clare Crawley’s first impression rose went to a very deserving contestant on night one of The Bachelorette. The season 16 leading lady definitely called out her front-runner early — keep reading to find out more! Caution: Spoilers for Clare’s season are below.

The Sacramento native, 39, handed out the coveted first impression rose to Dale Moss, 32, according to Reality Steve. The former football player caught Clare’s eye the moment he stepped out of the limo in his dashing suit.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The first impression rose is usually a great sign for the future of a relationship on the show, and Clare and Dale proved this to be true.



On July 30, Life & Style exclusively broke the news that Clare wanted to quit season 16 because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale less than two weeks into filming. Days later, talk among production said the South Dakota native got down on one knee and proposed to the hairstylist, and they are now engaged. Tayshia Adams has since stepped in to finish out the season.

As of September, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style that the reality pair are “still very much together and in love” following their whirlwind engagement.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare and Dale are “keeping their relationship off the radar” because the new season doesn’t air until Tuesday, October 13, but “they speak all the time and are going strong,” said the insider.

Although their romance moved quickly, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Clare and Dale are a “great match” for numerous reasons. Specifically, the New York City resident is very family-oriented and “super close” with his sisters.

“He really cares about his family. He would sometimes go and surprise his parents back at home” in South Dakota, the source explained about Dale. “During quarantine, he spent a lot of time with his family. He really has been enjoying that quality time with them since he’s always busy in [New York City].”

As for Clare, she’s the youngest of six daughters and helps take amazing care of her mom, Lilia, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2019.

“This was the last time I got to hug my mom before quarantine. She had fallen and split her nose open and had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of two hours because I was so worried about her,” the longtime hairstylist captioned a selfie of the pair earlier this year. “But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together! Memories like this matter the most to me! Love heals.”

Time will tell how Clare and Dale’s love story unfolds! If you just can’t wait to find out, click here for season spoilers.