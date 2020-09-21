It’s on! Bachelorette star Clare Crawley looked gorgeous in new photos for season 16, which showed off her fit figure in a stunning red dress. The leading lady also proved she’s not messing around with her sheer night one gown. All in all, Clare’s style is definitely going to be something to watch this season!

The 39-year-old Sacramento native’s premiere night dress will definitely catch the eye of her 31 lucky contestants. The halter-top gown, which was floor-length and cut low in the back, was covered in mirrored detailing. Clare, who wore her hair half-up, paired the dazzling dress with dangly diamond earrings and open-toed shoes.

The hairstylist looked red hot in new promo images released by ABC on September 15 that showed her standing in a long-sleeve crimson mini-dress while fittingly surrounded by pink and red roses.

Of course, fans will be tuning into season 16 for more than just the fashion. Teasers have shown very tumultuous clips of Clare’s journey to find love. “The drama this early is a little bit crazy,” the leading lady admitted in a private interview at the beginning of a promo video, which dropped on September 14.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” host Chris Harrison later told Clare. Of course, her season will be like no other considering she stepped down after “falling in love” with a contestant — see spoilers here — and Tayshia Adams filled in for the remainder of the season.

Clare has made it clear since first appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor that she knows exactly what she’s looking for, and she took that energy into her own season. Production for The Bachelorette this year was postponed from March to July amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Clare confessed to scoping out her guys during the interim.

“You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season,’” she dished during an appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a great season. Keep scrolling to see her stunning looks so far!