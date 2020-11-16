Bombshell Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have the Most Insane Bikini Bodies — See Them All!

Lucky in love? Some. Lucky in a bikini? Definitely. Bachelor Nation is full of regulation hotties who love flaunting their amazing physiques in swimwear.

If you’re in need of some fitness inspiration, look no further than these former contestants and leading ladies. Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Godwin and Krystal Nielson are just a few of the babes on our list who exude confidence and make us wish that it was summer all year long. Whether it’s a cute one-piece or barely-there bikini, these women know how to rock it.

One fan-favorite Bachelor Nation star who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her amazing figure is Hannah Brown. Of course, Hannah is a stunner, but what’s important to her is that she feels comfortable in her own skin. “I grew so much through The Bachelor and Bachelorette experience to be this really confident woman, to make decisions and choices that I never thought I would have to and that maybe a younger Hannah wouldn’t have made and I’m really proud of those choices that I’ve made,” she previously told Us Weekly.

As for Bachelor alum Caroline Lunny, the former reality star has been very open with fans about her body image struggles. The brunette beauty was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season, and she considered herself one of the “curviest” girls on the show. “I’ve had so many people attack me over my body as if I’m not hard enough on myself as it is. There’s so many people who are like, ‘You kind of look fat here,’ or ‘You kind of put on weight,'” she exclusively told Life & Style.

Despite receiving backlash for her appearance, Caroline always kept her head up. “There’s something so beautiful about the female body that it is, literally, daily, changing and growing and shrinking … the female body is just so magnificent in everything it can do,” she divulged.

But Hannah and Caroline aren’t the only stars who are all about body positivity and confidence. Keep scrolling to see some of the hottest franchise alums!