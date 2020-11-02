He has her back! Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard said there’s “no way” the leading lady called contestant Dale Moss her “fiancé” during week 3’s group date.

“When she called him her fiancé, a lot of people were telling me, ‘Benoît, I feel like they just cut out the ex-fiancé part and maybe they made some jokes about you and that was not fair.’ So there’s no way she would have called him at that moment her fiancé,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum, 33, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on November 1. Clare and Benoît were briefly engaged after leaving the Bachelor spin-off separately in 2018. They split one month later but remain close friends.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The surprising incident occurred following the comedy roast group date. Many of the contestants aimed their jokes at Dale, 32, who was not actually on the date, and claimed the South Dakota native called himself the “frontrunner” of season 16.

During the cocktail party that followed, Clare did not give out the date rose to any of the contestants who participated in the roast and said she “did not get what [she] needed” from them. She pinned the red stem onto her own dress and said she was “proud” of herself. The hairstylist could later be heard telling a member of production, “I don’t think I can sit there and go, ‘You dished on my fiancé so hard.’”

However, Benoît is not convinced that’s the way things went down. “I know Clare, and I know how she is,” he continued. “Why would she have called him her fiancé at that moment? Especially in that part because she’s, like, walking, you can see the back of her head so you can’t really read her lips, so it’s weird.”

Whether or not that soundbite was accurate, there’s no denying Clare and Dale’s connection. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the Sacramento native wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with the former football player just 12 days into filming. Talk among production said days later Dale proposed, and they are now engaged. Tayshia Adams is stepping in as the new Bachelorette to finish out the season.

Months after the Bachelor Nation couple left the reality dating show together, a source told Life & Style in October Clare and Dale are “still very much together and in love.”

Although they are “keeping their relationship off the radar” to avoid spoilers, the pair “speak all the time and are going strong,” noted the insider.

This is truly the ~most dramatic season ever.~