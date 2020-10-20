No tea, no shade, but we wish every season of The Bachelorette was this entertaining! *Warning: spoilers ahead.* After just 12 days of filming, leading lady Clare Crawley ended up with contestant Dale Moss. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with the former professional athlete, a source exclusively told Life & Style on July 30.

Days later, talk among production was that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, are engaged. Life & Style was the first to report the news on August 3. Considering season 16 of the hit series is currently airing, the successful hairstylist and her fiancé are “keeping their relationship off the radar,” a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style. However, the attractive duo is “still very much together and in love” and “speak all the time.”

For those of you who tuned into the Bachelorette season premiere on Tuesday, October 13, Clare and Dale’s chemistry was palpable. Not only did Dale receive Clare’s First Impression Rose, but she also referred to him as her “future husband” on a number of occasions throughout the night. Unfortunately, some viewers and members of Bachelor Nation are bothered by how quickly the California native decided Dale was The One.

“What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” Clare responded to the backlash during an interview with Us Weekly on the same day. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” Clare continued. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

The former Bachelor contestant went on to say that “how people fall in love” and “the amount of time” it takes simply can’t be predicted. “It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”

To the naysayers out there, dating expert Maria Sullivan explained to Life & Style that “it is definitely possible for people to find their soulmate after only knowing each other for a couple of weeks.”

