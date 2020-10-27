*Warning: spoilers ahead.* As entertaining as it’s been to watch Clare Crawley and her group of eligible bachelors get to know each other on season 16 of The Bachelorette, fans are well aware that a major switch is on the horizon. To find out when the leading lady leaves the hit reality TV series and is replaced by season 23 Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams, keep reading!

What episode does Clare Crawley leave The Bachelorette?

After just 12 days of shooting at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, Clare, 39, “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss, a source exclusively told Life & Style in July.

ABC was “blindsided” by the hairstylist‘s shotgun decision after Clare “refused to come out of her room,” the insider added at the time. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do. They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

By August 3, a separate source revealed to Life & Style that Clare and the former professional football player, 32, are already engaged. Based on that timeline, it’s hard to predict exactly which episode Clare is leaving The Bachelorette.

However, every prior season has averaged between 11-13 episodes. With that, it’s likely Clare will get six episodes of her own and Tayshia, 30, will get the remaining half of the episodes. Of course, we expect a crossover episode in between where both women appear on screen. After all, it’s only fair Clare properly passes the torch.

Additionally, Reality Steve reported that Clare will only have two rose ceremonies. As of season 16, episode 2, which aired on Tuesday, October 20, she’s only had one.

Will Tayshia have the same Bachelorette contestants?

Tayshia will have four new contestants who never met Clare: Spencer Robertson, who receives her first impression rose, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb, per Reality Steve.

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and for more season 16 spoilers, click here.

