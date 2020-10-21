Cha-ching! Bachelorette contestant Jason Foster amassed a large net worth from his time playing football for three major teams in the NFL.

The 31-year-old former offensive lineman’s net worth is an estimated $3 million, according to The Squander. Looking back at his impressive athletic career, his big bank account doesn’t come as a major shock.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After graduating from the University of Rhode Island in 2012, Jason signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. He was released after six months and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders.

The Virginia native joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a center in 2013. At the time, the Bachelor Nation stud signed a two-year $930,000 contract with the Bucs, which included an average annual salary of $465,000, according to Sportsrac. However, he was released the following year. Jason then played a short stint for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions before being released in 2016.

Jason’s ABC bio explains that he ended his career for good “after suffering too many concussions” and “decided to prioritize his health.” He has since lost 120 pounds and seems happy in his new phase of life. These days, Jason works in IT staffing and solutions.

In 2019, he reflected on his time as a pro athlete, when he had a very different lifestyle. “As NFL Training Camp begins this week, I look back on my times and how I was able to participate and do my best to compete with the best athletes in the world (I was not one of them),” he wrote on Instagram. “I was very grateful for those chances and able to play the game I loved. And for [it] allowing me to look all of 326 [pounds] of bacon fat, pork sausage, Ben & Jerry’s [and] athletic flab.”



Although Jason seems like the life of the party and touts his “big personality,” leading lady Clare Crawley challenged the former football player to talk about painful points of his past during the first one-on-one date of the season during week 2. The URI alum said it was difficult for him to open up because he has “demons” inside, and he was afraid of letting too much out that would scare away a potential mate. However, the pair really seemed to have bonded over the experience.

While Jason is looking for love, he doesn’t need to worry about his bank account! If you want to know more about season 16, see spoilers here.