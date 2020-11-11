She’s ready! Tayshia Adams said she will be a much different Bachelorette than Clare Crawley, and she’s specifically excited to showcase her “amazing” contestants.

“To be honest with you, watching Clare’s season, I feel like you didn’t really see any of the guys,” the California native, 30, explained during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. “You didn’t see their personality. Half of them didn’t even speak.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss, 32, just 12 days into filming. As the season unfolded on television, viewers watched the Sacramento native fall hard for the former football player and focus almost exclusively on their relationship. In the end, Dale proposed to the leading lady, and they are now engaged.

Tayshia pointed out that fans only got to know “three or four people” during Clare’s run as Bachelorette, and she joked two of them were the hairstylist and her fiancé. However, the Bachelor in Paradise alum can’t wait for her men to shine.

“Everyone is kind of like — well, not everyone — but I’ve talked to a few people and they’re like the guys are OK,” Tayshia continued. “And I’m just like, ‘First of all, rude. Second of all, you haven’t seen them yet.’ Just wait because you will see different sides of them.”

The Bachelor Nation starlet knows audiences are going to love her remaining contestants. “You didn’t see any of the guys, which is why I’m so excited for everyone to watch this season, because the guys open up and they are phenomenal,” she teased.

Surprisingly, Tayshia previously confessed that she and Clare never even crossed paths during their midseason swap. “Unfortunately, we didn’t speak. I mean, she had just gotten engaged … There was a lot going on,” the former Bachelor contestant from Colton Underwood’s season told Jimmy Kimmel during a virtual interview on November 5.

Although Tayshia had a great group of guys to choose from, there are always a few who stir up a bit of drama. “I wish she would have … she could have like, thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two,” the former phlebotomist quipped.

We can’t wait to watch Tayshia’s journey to find love unfold. If you just can’t wait, see season spoilers here!