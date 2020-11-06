New Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Wishes Clare Crawley ‘Warned Her’ About Some of the Contestants

Turns out, Clare Crawley didn’t properly pass the baton to new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams ahead of their season 16 switch. “Unfortunately, we didn’t speak. I mean, she had just gotten engaged,” Tayshia recalled during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, November 5.

“There was a lot going on. I wish she would have … she could have like, thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two,” the California native, 30, added. Between the coronavirus pandemic and Clare’s speedy engagement to Dale Moss, ABC decided to keep season 16’s remaining contestants for Tayshia.

Moreover, the Bachelor in Paradise alum had to stay in the same “El Presidente” suite at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, where Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, definitely enjoyed their alone time. “You know what? When I saw that, I was like, ‘Good God,'” Tayshia joked. “I saged the place, we got some good juju in there … everything was good to go.”

ABC/Kwaku Alston; ABC/Maarten de Boer

Tayshia had just “48 hours” to pack up her belongings and take over for Clare. In fact, she didn’t even know why the current Bachelorette was being replaced. “I got the phone call and it was more so just, like, ‘Hey, you’re the girl’ and I was like, ‘I got you’ and I was there,” the former season 23 Bachelor contestant explained.

As for how she celebrated? “Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two jelly donuts. Number two, I have to scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened? And number three, I have to call my mom,” Tayshia told Jimmy.

Considering every season of The Bachelorette has between 11 and 13 episodes, fans should expect at least seven more episodes with Tayshia as the lead. Here’s hoping she’s just as lucky as Clare at finding love … without leaving Bachelor Nation in the dust, of course.

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET

