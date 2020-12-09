Spoilers? Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams revealed who she thinks is “future husband material” during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, December 9.

The talk show host, 62, quizzed the leading lady, 30, about the contestants on her season. When she was asked to name who would make the best spouse, Tayshia said, “I mean, like all of them,” but chose frontrunner Zac Clark.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

When Ellen wondered if her answer meant the California babe “picked” the addiction specialist during the finale, Tayshia stayed tight-lipped. “I’m answering! There are a lot of guys here,” she noted.

However, it was suspicious because the former Bachelor in Paradise star chose four guys for best kisser — Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais, Zac and Ben Smith — but only one guy as a possible future husband. In the end, Tayshia insisted she didn’t give anything away about the upcoming finale. If you can’t wait to see what happens on season 16, see *real* spoilers here!

There’s no denying Tayshia absolutely adores her contestants. She previously gushed over the “amazing” guys this season and how she was excited to showcase them following Clare Crawley’s midseason exit during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin in November.

“To be honest with you, watching Clare’s season, I feel like you didn’t really see any of the guys. You didn’t see their personality. Half of them didn’t even speak,” Tayshia explained. “I’ve talked to a few people and they’re like the guys are OK. And I’m just like, ‘First of all, rude. Second of all, you haven’t seen them yet.’ Just wait because you will see different sides of them.”

Clare’s part season was mostly focused on the 39-year-old’s love story with fiancé Dale Moss, 32, which didn’t leave room for any other guys. The Sacramento native found her happy ending with the former football player, and they are now engaged. On the other hand, Tayshia has romances brewing with many of her contestants, and she was happy to give them the attention they all deserved.

“You didn’t see any of the guys, which is why I’m so excited for everyone to watch this season, because the guys open up and they are phenomenal,” added the Bachelor Nation babe.

Time will tell how this season unfolds!