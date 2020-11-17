A Stunner! See Tayshia Adams’ Best Looks From Season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’ So Far

If you’ve been tuning in to season 16 of The Bachelorette, then it’s safe to say you’re already aware of how effortlessly stunning Tayshia Adams is. Beyond that, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, who took over for Clare Crawley, wears the most gorgeous dresses and stylish outfits.

Take her evening gown from episode 4, for example. On the first night Tayshia met her contestants, the 30-year-old rocked a halter-neck dress from New York-based couture and bridal designer Randi Rahm. While the intricate beading no doubt wowed viewers everywhere, it was the backless cut that really stole the show!

Of course, not every date calls for an ensemble that magnificent. Even so, Tayshia’s casualwear looks just as fabulous on her! The former Bachelor personality seems to love more traditionally feminine outfits with fun patterns, florals, pastels, ruffles and more.

We especially loved her look during the group date in episode 4. While the men competed for Tayshia’s affections, she sat pretty in a matching baby blue set complete with a pink flower pattern. The belle-sleeved, off-the-shoulder crop top had just the right amount of lace. Overall, it was a 10/10 look!

Obviously, Tayshia’s appearance on The Bachelorette isn’t about fashion — her great sense of style is merely a bonus! At the end of the day, the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite is there to find love! *Warning: spoilers ahead.* So far, there are a few frontrunners catching Tayshia’s eye.

She and contestant Brendan Morais — a.k.a. “the weirdo in the turtleneck” — seriously hit it off during their first one-on-one date. After spending the day together, the pair sat down for a romantic dinner where they bonded over their similar pasts.

Both Brendan, 30, and Tayshia got married and divorced at a young age. “We can really relate on that level. Not that I’m glad you went through that, but I can breathe a little bit,” he expressed at the time. “Cheers to being exactly where we should be.”

Later on in the evening, fireworks were flying … literally and metaphorically. “Kissing Brendan feels like I’m kissing my person. I feel really connected to him,” Tayshia gushed. “I feel like I could marry him, which is so bizarre. I don’t even think I’ve felt this way ever.”

We look forward to more love connections and more fashionable moments in the episodes to come!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Taysha Adams’ best looks from season 16 of The Bachelorette so far.