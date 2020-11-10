Leaving the past behind her. Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams was previously married to ex-husband Joshua Bourelle for six years before they divorced. Why did the season 16 leading lady, who replaced Clare Crawley, split from her longtime love? Keep reading to find out.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Joshua filed for divorce from Tayshia on October 11, 2017, after they had only been married for one year and six months. The former duo went back and forth several times, but they finalized everything in November 2017.

Joshua was able to keep all of his personal property, clothing and jewelry post-divorce, but the phlebotomist had to return his great-grandmother’s diamond ring. Tayshia also was able to keep all of her personal property, clothing, jewelry, furniture and appliances, as well.

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Once their marriage was dissolved on April 17, 2018, Tayshia changed her last name back to her given name.

Tayshia first revealed her divorce during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, but she didn’t speak much about her ex on the show. When she and Colton went on their one-on-one date, she decided to open up about her previous relationship. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me and it’s actually because I was married, and I got divorced,” she said at the time. “I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so.”

The reality contestant said she fought hard to stay with him and thought that she would only be married once. However, they just couldn’t make it work. “You can’t make someone want to be married,” she spilled.

Don’t worry though, she went on the show for the right reasons, stating she hopes her next marriage is “amazing.” Even though it was a tough time for Tayshia, she learned something very valuable: what it takes to make a relationship work.

“My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post in January 2019. “Because to me, it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

She added, “It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family and friends that have supported me unconditionally.”

The starlet is finally getting her chance to try her hand at love again as the new Bachelorette. We’re rooting for you, girl! It seems like this adventure was all worth it. See more spoilers about her season here.