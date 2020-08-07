She’s ready for love — again. Former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams will try her hand at romance once more on The Bachelorette, so we’re looking back at her interesting dating history while she locks down a new man.

Tayshia first came onto the Bachelor Nation scene during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, where she competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart alongside eventual winner Cassie Randolph. The former football player broke things off with her and fellow runner-up Hannah Godwin to pursue Cassie at the end of the season.

The loss came after another big blow in her love life — her divorce from ex-husband and longtime love Joshua Bourelle. The former phlebotomist explained on the show that he was her first boyfriend and that during the six years they were together, she fought for their relationship.

“You can’t make someone want to be married,” she told Colton at the time.

After losing out on love during The Bachelor, Tayshia went on to compete in season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. She met former Bachelorette contestant John Paul Jones while appearing on the series and romanced him until just before the finale when they split. However, they rekindled their relationship before the After the Final Rose special.

Tayshia and John Paul broke up for good in October 2019. She mentioned after their second split that “communication” was a big issue for them while they were together.

“I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do,” she explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast shortly after their breakup. “What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

Life & Style broke the news Tayshia would be replacing season 16 lead Clare Crawley after the hairstylist “fell in love” with contestant Dale Moss after less than two weeks of filming. An insider exclusively revealed the couple was engaged on August 3.

As far as how Tayshia will proceed with picking up where Clare left off, production plans to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left” after the former star’s initial cuts.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tayshia’s complete dating history so far!