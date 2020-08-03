Moving on! Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams is no longer a phlebotomist. Instead, the gorgeous 29-year-old — who is on deck to replace Clare Crawley as the franchise’s leading lady — has switched careers since appearing on the series.

“I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore. I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine,” Tayshia revealed in an interview with Vulture in 2019. “As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design and architecture,” she added. “I think I’m going to gravitate towards that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You’ll see me out there. I’m sure you will!”

Previously, the reality starlet — who appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season — said she enjoyed her job. “I actually love to poke people’s veins and draw their blood, so I’m probably looking at your veins when I first meet you,” she said in her introduction video ahead of season 23.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

A source told Life & Style exclusively ABC is considering replacing Clare as Bachelorette after she fell “in love” with contestant Dale Moss. Although the 39-year-old already sent several men home during her two weeks of filming, producers would like to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left.”

“Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with Tayshia as a potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider explained.

Clare’s season began on July 19, and Life & Style exclusively broke the news that she threatened to quit just 12 days in. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” after making a quick connection with Dale, an insider told Life & Style on July 30. Although contracts generally prevent the leading guy or girl from quitting, she refused “to come out of her room” to continue shooting.

Previously, Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, were rooting for Tayshia to be the next lead ahead of Clare’s announcement on Good Morning America. “[Tayshia would be a] really good choice,” Ashley gushed to Life & Style in February. “She is just so likable … She’s just pretty fantastic. I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre.'” Jared agreed, adding, “Tayshia is a really good pick.”

It sounds like Taysh will have to put her interior design career on hold … for now!