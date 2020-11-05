New Bachelorette, new taste in boys! Tayshia Adams is set to make an entrance at the La Quinta Resort and officially join The Bachelorette very soon — and she’s already staking claim to who she is interested in. *Warning: Spoilers ahead!* In fact, the former phlebotomist set her sights on contestant Spencer Robertson, whom she gifted her coveted first impression rose to, according to Reality Steve.

But who, exactly, is Spencer, 30, and what do we know about him? Meet the Californian who is vying for Tayshia’s heart this season.

Spencer Is Originally From California, Like Tayshia

The heartthrob was born and raised in La Jolla, California, but according to his social media, he currently resides in San Diego. Considering the Bachelor in Paradise alum is also from the sunshine state — she originally hails from Orange — it seems these two may have connected via their ~west-coast vibes~.

Spencer Is an Athlete

The California native used to play lacrosse as a midfielder. His former hub, West Coast Lacrosse Club, congratulated the sportsman on his stint on the ABC dating reality series in July. “Our brother and veteran midfielder/leader Spencer is on The Bachelorette! These other dudes don’t stand a chance,” they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Spencer.

He is also a big fan of the Oregon Ducks football team.

Spencer Is an Engineer

We love a smart guy. The lacrosse vet went to the University of Oregon to study chemistry, according to his Linkedin profile, which seems to be where his love of the Ducks stems from. Spencer now works as founder and general manager for Robertson Water Treatment.

Spencer Has Social Media

The chemistry pro does, in fact, have an Instagram account, but it seems he’s been keeping it on the down-low. The profile only boasts about 4,000 followers. Prior to his two most recent posts from October, his last post was from nearly a year ago in December 2019, a tribute to a friend’s wedding where he served as best man.

He also has a Twitter account, which he’s had since 2011. It only has 107 followers — and it seems he rarely uses it. Aside from one recent post from November 3, his last retweet was from 2018.