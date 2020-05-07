Spill the tea. Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett admits exclusively to Life & Style she and ex-fiancée Kristian Haggerty are “not really” on friendly terms following their split. The two got engaged during the season 6 finale but parted ways three months later.

“I mean I would be friendly with her, but I don’t know if she would be with me. I mean, she probably would — she’s a really great person,” the 25-year-old explains, while noting she and her ex “do not talk at all.” Kristian, 28, has since moved on with Taylor Blake, a longtime friend of hers. They took their romance public in January. “She has a new relationship that she’s really happy in from the looks of it on social media, so I’m happy for her,” the former Bachelor contestant, who is now the host of her new podcast “Big Demi Energy,” adds.

ABC/John Fleenor

They may not be together anymore, but Demi and Kristian made history as the first same-sex couple in franchise history. Although their relationship seemed to be one of the strongest leaving the beach in Mexico, they quickly fizzled out.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us,” the reality couple wrote in a joint statement about their breakup at the time. “With a heavy heart full of love for one another, we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The ladies noted “being apart and growing individually” is what was “best” for them. “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful,” the statement concluded.

Demi is now dating Los Angeles-based musician Slater Davis, whom she went Instagram official with in February. In mid-April the Bachelor Nation babe confirmed they were quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. He even joined the newly minted host for an episode of her podcast on May 6.

Courtesy Demi Burnett/Instagram

Kristian and Taylor, 27, seem just as smitten. “Who knew God placed you in my life so many years ago for a reason … So blessed to have you,” the comedian and actress wrote in January about her friend-turned-girlfriend Kristian. They’re still going strong. “I find so much joy [and] comfort knowing you have my heart,” the Paradise alum gushed over the brunette beauty in March.

Instagram

Onward and upward, right?

Reporting by Diana Cooper