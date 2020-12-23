Big Apple, here she comes! Tayshia Adams is moving to NYC to join her fiancé and season 16 Bachelorette winner, Zac Clark. “She has a one-way ticket to New York,” Zac told People in a joint interview with Tayshia published on Wednesday, December 23. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

In the end, Tayshia, 30, chose Zac, 36, over finalists Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais. “We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life. I’ve never been in a relationship like this before,” the California native gushed. “Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac — it just feels so right. I can’t wait to experience life with him by my side.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Beyond settling down on the east coast with her future husband, Tayshia expressed an interest in Zac’s career. The New Jersey native, who previously struggled with substance abuse, is now a proud addiction specialist. “Zac has such a big heart and his line of work is just helping people,” the former phlebotomist said.

“That’s why I got into the medical field, because I truly do enjoy helping people,” Tayshia added. “If I could help in any part with [the recovery center Zac cofounded, Release Recovery], that’s a good partner to have by your side, working together to help others.”

While the Bachelor Nation couple is clearly looking forward to their life together, don’t expect to hear wedding bells anytime soon. “We’re just going with the flow at the moment. We’re just gonna date each other, how about that?” Tayshia revealed during a December 23 appearance on Good Morning America.

“Yeah, I mean, I want a big wedding when the day does come,” Zac chimed in. “She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants, but I wanna date you. You know? I wanna date you and take you out and all those things.”

As much as Bachelorette viewers are dying to see Tayshia walk down the aisle, it’s safe to say they’re still swooning over Zac’s heartfelt proposal during the finale on Tuesday, December 22. “I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” he declared. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”