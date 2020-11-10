Moving on! New Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is no longer a phlebotomist, as she was when she first appeared on The Bachelor. Instead, the gorgeous 30-year-old — who has now replaced Clare Crawley as the franchise’s leading lady — has switched careers since making her debut on the series.

“I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore. I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine,” Tayshia revealed in an interview with Vulture in 2019. “As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design and architecture,” she added. “I think I’m going to gravitate toward that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You’ll see me out there. I’m sure you will!”

The brunette beauty also added another job to her resume before stepping in as Bachelorette: podcast host! In September 2020, it was revealed that Tayshia would be leading up a new Bachelor Nation official podcast called “Click Bait” with other fan favorites Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Previously, the reality starlet — who appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season — said she enjoyed her medical job. “I actually love to poke people’s veins and draw their blood, so I’m probably looking at your veins when I first meet you,” she said in her introduction video ahead of season 23.

Like many other Bachelor Nation stars, Tayshia appears to also make money as a social media influencer. She’s posted sponsored posts on Instagram for Secret deodorant, Brooklinen sheets and more.

Life & Style confirmed in early August that Tayshia was stepping in for Clare as Bachelorette midseason after she fell “in love” with contestant Dale Moss. Although the 39-year-old had already sent several men home during her few weeks of filming, producers planned to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left,” and it appears some of the guys originally announced for Clare’s season that never met her will get their shot with Tayshia. See spoilers for her season here!

Previously, Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, were rooting for Tayshia to be the next lead ahead of Clare’s announcement on Good Morning America. “[Tayshia would be a] really good choice,” Ashley gushed to Life & Style in February. “She is just so likable … She’s just pretty fantastic. I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre.'” Jared agreed, adding, “Tayshia is a really good pick.”

It sounds like Tayshia will have to put her interior design career on hold … for now!