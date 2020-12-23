Going to the Chapel? Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reveals When She and Fiance Zac Clark Will Get Married

For those of you who tuned in to the finale of The Bachelorette, then you already know Tayshia Adams, who took over for Clare Crawley midway through the season, is engaged to contestant Zac Clark! Now that they can finally talk about their relationship publicly, Bachelor Nation is dying to know one thing: When are Tayshia and Zac getting married?!

“We’re just going with the flow at the moment. We’re just gonna date each other, how about that?” the former leading lady, 30, revealed during a Wednesday, December 23, appearance on Good Morning America.

“Yeah, I mean, I want a big wedding when the day does come,” Zac, 36, chimed in. “She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants, but I wanna date you. You know? I wanna date you and take you out and all those things.” While it’s clear fans won’t be getting a wedding special anytime soon, Tayshia did say the season 16 couples has “a lot of fun plans coming up.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ultimately, Zac and Tayshia have an undeniable connection — and the addiction specialist’s proposal to the California native was no doubt proof of that! “I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Zac declared during the season 16 finale, which aired on Tuesday, December 22. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”

With a speech like that, it’s no wonder Tayshia said yes! “I know that I told you that I loved you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum responded. “You truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve love with a man who won’t run away … Yes, it is real and I feel it too.”

Although Tayshia did have chemistry with finalists Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Brendan Morais, Zac was obviously The One!