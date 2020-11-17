*Warning: spoilers ahead.* If you thought the first half of season 16 of The Bachelorette was a wild ride, you better buckle up! While leading lady Tayshia Adams, who took over for Clare Crawley, most definitely finds love, her journey isn’t easy. In fact, according to Reality Steve, fans can expect a pretty shocking plot twist from one of the California native’s final four contestants. To learn more, keep reading!

Who are Tayshia’s final four?

In the end, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, is left with Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith. As viewers know, all of these men had an immediate connection with Tayshia, especially Brendan. During episode 5, the pair bonded over a pretty unique shared experience. Both Tayshia and Brendan, also 30, got married — and divorced — at a young age.

“We can really relate on that level. Not that I’m glad you went through that, but I can breathe a little bit,” he expressed during their first solo date. “Cheers to being exactly where we should be.” Later on in the evening, the lovebirds watched a firework show and shared a couple of passionate kisses.

“Kissing Brendan feels like I’m kissing my person. I feel really connected to him,” Tayshia gushed at the time. “I feel like I could marry him, which is so bizarre. I don’t even think I’ve felt this way ever.”

Based on their mutual understanding and palpable chemistry, it looked like they were endgame material. However, Reality Steve reports that Brendan will leave The Bachelorette on his own at some point.

Who are Tayshia’s final two?

Even with Brendan’s upsetting departure, Tayshia manages to pull it together and decide on Zac, 36, and Ben, 29, as her final two contestants. Both participants chose to stay after Clare, 39, and contestant Dale Moss got engaged midway through the season.

As it happens, Zac was one of the first men to suggest that Clare and Dale, 32, broke ABC’s rules. “Maybe they’ve been in contact on social media,” the addiction specialist proposed to the group during episode 3.

