It’s safe to say season 16 of The Bachelorette was by far the most complicated in franchise history. Thankfully, after Tayshia Adams took over for Clare Crawley, the former Bachelor in Paradise star went on to find her forever love in contestant and now-fiancé Zac Clark.

The addiction specialist got down on one knee during the season finale — and let’s just say, watching his proposal required a box (or twelve) of tissues. “I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Zac declared at the time.

“Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better,” the New Jersey native added. “I love you because you believe in me.”

With a speech like that, it’s no wonder Tayshia sent finalists Ivan Hall and Ben Smith home. “I know that I told you that I loved you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe,” the Bachelor alum replied. “You truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve love with a man who won’t run away … Yes, it is real and I feel it too.”

Since then, the engaged couple seems happier than ever! In fact, Tayshia is planning a big move from Los Angeles to New York City to join her future husband. “She has a one-way ticket to New York,” Zac told People in a joint interview with Tayshia published on December 23. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

Of course, Tayshia couldn’t be more excited. “We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life. I’ve never been in a relationship like this before,” the California native admitted. “Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac — it just feels so right. I can’t wait to experience life with him by my side.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these lovebirds! Scroll through the gallery below to see Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s sweetest moments so far.