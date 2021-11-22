Bachelor Nation couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have split one year after getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Life & Style can confirm.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep tells Life & Style just days after LS broke the news they were “on a break.”

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

On November 19, Life & Style exclusively confirmed Tayshia and Zac were “taking some time apart to figure things out,” noting things “didn’t look good” between them.

Tayshia, 31, fell for New Jersey-based addiction specialist Zac, 36, during season 16 of The Bachelorette. Fans swooned when on the December 22, 2020, finale, he got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia with a gorgeous Neil Lane diamond ring.

That bauble turned out to be a major piece of speculation in breakup rumors about the pair throughout the course of 2021. In March, fans noticed Tayshia wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in social media posts. That caused the reality star to have to set the record straight that she and Zac were still together.

“Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe LOL,” the California native wrote on her Instagram Story. “I love that there’s so much love [and] support around our relationship, but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Tayshia then said that her ring needed to be “properly sized” and “cleaned,” which is why it had been absent from her hand. “Now that that is cleared up, let’s keep putting out positive energy as we head into this week,” she added.

But the absence of the ring during several Bachelor Happy Hour podcasts in November 2021 raised split speculation yet again, and Tayshia did not respond as to why she was no longer wearing the diamond Zac gave her. It was noticeably missing from her finger again when the beauty attended the House of Gucci Los Angeles premiere on November 18.

Tayshia posted a cryptic tweet on November 15 that read, “Trust the process.” The curious Twitter message It came a week after Zac gushed over how proud he was of Tayshia that she completed the New York City Marathon with him. He told of her “humility and courage” during the undertaking and shared several photos of the couple.

But when it came to her own November 17 post about her accomplishment, Tayshia barely mentioned Zac in a very lengthy message. She simply acknowledged, “For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way.” Now the pair are running solo with their sad breakup.

Tayshia was briefly hospitalized on November 11, with a trip to the emergency room due to extreme stomach pain. In a series of Instagram Story videos on November 13, she told fans to “stop associating this with the marathon. It had nothing to do with it.” She then revealed that after undergoing a series of tests, it appeared that she had “a really bad kidney infection,” but assured fans, “I’m, like, on the up-and-up” about her recovery.