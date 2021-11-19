Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark met during season 16, and their relationship timeline has been a whirlwind.

A few Bachelor Nation twists led to the reality TV duo getting together. Tayshia stepped in as the new Bachelorette following Clare Crawley’s midseason exit after getting engaged to now-ex Dale Moss.

Zac, who revealed he is nine years sober after struggling with drug addiction, had received a rose from Clare for the first couple of weeks during season 16 and decided to stick around after the leading lady switcharoo.

During the finale, Tayshia gushed over their “wild love” after Zac popped the question.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” the former phlebotomist told the contestant. “I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

For his part, Zac told the influencer that he was “going to choose [her] forever” while presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.

“I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” he said at the time. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year.”

The pair had a few rocky moments during their time together and have previously combat split rumors.

Back in June, the California native reminded fans that she and Zac “have lives outside of social media” after followers noticed they hadn’t posted together in a while during an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s so amazing to have the love and support of Bachelor Nation. Because to be honest with you, we go through it kind of together when we’re all watching the show,” the Bachelorette host said at the time. “However, you have to realize that it’s a real relationship behind the scenes.”

Their romance came to a head in November when a source told Life & Style that Tayshia and Zac were “on a break” and “taking some time apart.”

Keep scrolling to see Tayshia and Zac’s full relationship timeline!