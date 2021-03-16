In a solid place. Bachelorette alum Zac Clark gushed over fiancée Tayshia Adams on Tuesday, March 16, following split rumors.

“Fearless. Limitless. Deserving. Proud of you, queen,” Zac, 37, captioned a photo of the former leading lady, 30, via his Instagram Story. He added, “143,” which is code for “I love you.” The stunning picture showed Tayshia smiling with the New York City skyline behind her.

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

The addiction specialist praising his fiancée came on heels of her and Kaitlyn Bristowe being announced as the hosts for season 17 of The Bachelorette with leading lady Katie Thurston. Chris Harrison is currently on hiatus from the franchise following his controversial statements about Rachael Kirkconnell’s social media controversy.

Breakup rumors began circulating around Tayshia and Zac after his mother unfollowed the California native on Instagram. In addition, the former Bachelor in Paradise star was spotted without her engagement ring on social media. Tayshia shut down the speculation on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 15.

“Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe LOL,” the Bachelor Nation babe wrote. “I love that there’s so much love [and] support around our relationship, but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

She noted her Neil Lane diamond ring was being “properly sized” and “cleaned,” which is why she was not wearing it. “Now that that is cleared up, let’s keep putting out positive energy as we head into this week,” she said.

Tayshia and Zac met during season 16 of The Bachelorette and fell head over heels in love.

“I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” the New Jersey native told Tayshia while proposing during the finale.

As far as what’s next for the reality TV couple, they are having a great time getting to know each other and aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“At first, Zac was the person to be like, ‘We could get married next week.’ And I was like, ‘Slow your roll.’ I’d love to date a year,” the former Bachelor contestant from Colton Underwood’s season told Marie Claire in February 2021. “And now I’m like, ‘You want to … maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll.’ We’re back and forth. But there’s no timeline. It’s definitely going to happen. I just don’t know when.”

It looks like Tayshia and Zac are as strong as ever!