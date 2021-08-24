Off-screen romance! Brendan Morais came under fire during week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise for his pre-show relationship with Pieper James before she arrived on the beach in Mexico. Are Brendan and Pieper still together? See inside their drama-inducing romance below.

Caution: Spoilers for season 7 follow.

It appears Brendan, 31, and Pieper, 23, are still dating following their stint in Mexico. A photo taken by a fan and posted by Reality Steve on August 22 showed the Bachelor Nation pair together outside of a hotel in Miami. The gossip outlet noted they had “been seen quite a few times together” over the past few months.

The Massachusetts native was criticized by the other contestants during week 2 of the reality dating show on August 23 for his prior romance with Pieper. The pair were first photographed together outside of a bar in New York City in April 2021.

Before the contestant from Matt James’ season appeared, Brendan struck up a flirtation with Natasha Parker. He then went on a date with Demi Burnett after her week 2 arrival.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although he and the Texas native, 26, had a blast riding jet skis and making out, he told her he wanted to “talk to other people, go on other dates and see if our paths cross again along this journey.”

Demi felt a bit confused by his rejection until she returned from her date and the other cast members said they thought he was “holding out” for Pieper’s arrival.

Brendan denied the accusations. “Pieper and I, we’ve hung out. We spent some time together. We’ve communicated. We’ve enjoyed each other’s company. And that’s that … There’s no relationship,” he told Demi after being confronted.

The roofer claimed he only “met” her “a month and a half ago.” Season 7 began filming in June and wrapped three weeks later.

The former Bachelorette contestant maintained his single status while speaking with Natasha, 33, about where he stood with Pieper.

“I think she’s cool, and we’ve talked a little bit and hung out a little bit. We don’t have any labels on anything. I don’t know if she’s going to be here or not,” he said. “My relationship with Pieper’s just been super casual. I’ve had deeper conversations with you than I had with Pieper.”

Brendan said he had “the strongest connection” with Natasha and wanted to continue their relationship in Paradise.

Some fans questioned this potential love triangle, even accusing the contestants of staging the whole thing.

Natasha and Pieper were photographed together getting their nails done in New York City prior to filming. In addition, Pieper was a guest on Natasha’s “Click Bait” podcast with Joe Amabile and Tayshia Adams in March. It seems that the three would have a good idea of where they all stood prior to filming.

Time will tell what drama happens next! If you can’t wait, see season 7 spoilers here.