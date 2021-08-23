Love Triangles, Splits and More! All the Drama on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

It wouldn’t be Bachelor in Paradise without a little — or a lot of — drama, and season 7 is no exception. The latest installment of the Bachelor spinoff, which premiered in August 2021, has love triangles, surprising couples and tension between cast members.

BiP did not air in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, so its return promised to be “bigger, bolder and sexier.”

One major plot point seems to be the arrival of Bachelor Nation alum Demi Burnett, who is going to ruffle a few feathers. The former Bachelor contestant already warned that she was going to “steal” all the men on the beach, as promo videos showed her making out with Kenny Braasch and Brendan Morais.

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin joining the season 7 cast makes her the first reality star to appear on the spinoff after being the lead of their own season. It appears she gets flirty with Thomas Jacobs, a contestant of Katie Thurston’s who got a less than flattering edit during the season.

Other notable contestants include “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Serena Pitt, Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb, Maurissa Gunn, Mari Pepin and many more.

Another big change this season was the host. David Spade fronted the first two episodes two months after former host Chris Harrison announced his permanent exit from the franchise. Bartender Wells Adams will also host one episode and has become the “master of rose ceremonies.” The rest of the episodes will feature rotating celebrity hosts, including Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

The Joe Dirt actor admitted it was a bit nerve-wracking taking over the reality dating show.

“Bachelor Nation is so opinionated, so for them to accept that I was there was a big relief, because I didn’t really think, ‘Oh, what if they hate me?'” the comedian told Entertainment Tonight in August. “They’ve had Chris for so long, and I’m just going in like, ‘beep bop boop,’ just being stupid.”

“It’s my kind of style because a lot of people watch it like the way I was acting, just kind of goofing around with it,” David continued. “I liked it. I only did two. It was still hard. Things that are hard are hard, you know? You can quote me. The other ones are longer. Two is pretty fun. I liked it.”

Keep scrolling to see all the drama on Bachelor in Paradise season 7! Caution: Spoilers below.