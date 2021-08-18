New Bachelor in Paradise host David Spade is a legend in the comedy world — and he’s taking his funny bone to Mexico alongside this year’s cast to aid them in their quest to find love on the beach. But how much is the comedian worth?

The Arizona native has an impressive estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did he amass so much cash since getting his big break in 1989? Here’s what we know.

David Is Comedy Royalty

The Michigan-born performer got his start on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, first as a writer when he joined in 1989 and then later graduating to cast member. Following his successful run on the legendary variety show, he went on to star in many popular comedies — including several projects that were conceived by Lorne Michaels, SNL’s creator and executive producer. Some of his most well-known films include 1995’s Tommy Boy, 2001’s Joe Dirt, 2003’s Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2006’s Grandma’s Boy and the Grown Ups film series.

The comedy king is also known for his work on popular sitcoms. Over the years, he cemented himself in the TV world by starring in two long-running shows. From 1997 to 2003, he appeared on Just Shoot Me, for which he received an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globes nominations. From 2007 to 2013, he starred on Rules of Engagement. Additionally, he joined the cast of 8 Simple Rules for its final season from 2004 to 2005 following star John Ritter’s death.

Aside from his physical comedy work, David has also had several iconic voice roles in popular children’s movies, including the Hotel Transylvania film series and 2000’s hit The Emperor’s New Groove. Years prior, he did voice work on the well-known adult cartoon Beavis and Butthead.

David Owns Property

Over the years, the sitcom star has bought and sold several properties in the Los Angeles area. He purchased his Beverly Hills home in 2001 for $4 million — and the house is now reportedly worth more than $20 million. In 2013, he sold his Malibu home for a whopping $10.3 million.

Last year, David bought a smaller home in West Hollywood for $2.3 million.