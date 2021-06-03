What a turn! Fans were shook after a source confirmed to Life & Style that Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison would not be returning for Bachelor in Paradise this year. Instead, several celebrity guest hosts, including comedian David Spade, will take over hosting duties for season 7 of the ABC series. But who is the funny guy joining the ranks? Here’s what we know about the actor.

What Is David’s Claim to Fame?

The comic, 56, is perhaps best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. From there, he went on to star in many popular comedies, including 1995’s Tommy Boy, 2001’s Joe Dirt, 2003’s Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2006’s Grandma’s Boy and the Grown Ups series.

He is also known for his sitcom work. He starred in two long-running shows: Just Shoot Me, which aired from 1997 to 2003, and Rules of Engagement, which aired from 2007 to 2013. He received an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globes nominations for his role on Just Shoot Me. In 2004, he joined the cast of 8 Simple Rules for the final season following star John Ritter’s death.

He has also had voice roles in several iconic children’s films, including 2000’s The Emperor’s New Groove and the Hotel Transylvania film series. He also did voice work for the adult cartoon Beavis and Butthead.

What Is David’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Michigan native has amassed a whopping $60 million over the course of his career. The majority of his wealth comes from his SNL, film and television career. For example, he earned $150,000 an episode on Rules of Engagement.

The star has also owned several investment properties in the greater Los Angeles area that he has bought and sold over the years.

Is David Married?

Throughout his career, the actor has been somewhat of an unlikely bachelor. He has reportedly dated Julie Bowen, Heather Locklear, Teri Hatcher and the late Naya Rivera— but the Los Angeles resident has never been married.

Does David Have Kids?

The former Arizona resident has one child, a daughter named Harper. She was born in 2008. The stand-up star shares the 13-year-old with former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace.