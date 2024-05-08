RHONJ's Teresa Guidice on if Taylor Swift Knew Who She Was

Swifties and Bravo fanatics saw their worlds collide when Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice took a photo together at Coachella in April. Fans were dying to know if the bona fide superstar was a Housewives fan before they met – and the Real Housewives of New Jersey icon has revealed the table-flipping answer.

Teresa, 51, dished on her magical experience at the music festival during a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on The Talk, sharing that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, was the first one to fangirl over Taylor, 34.

“We were in the VIP area first and all of a sudden Taylor and her boyfriend [Travis Kelce] started walking by and passes us right next to us,” the reality star recalled. “My husband was like, ‘Babe, that’s Taylor Swift.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Teresa ​confidently walked up to the Grammy-winning artist and asked if she knew who she was.

“I asked, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And then she said, ‘Yeah,’ Teresa continued. “I said, ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ Then ​her bodyguard moved away, and then we took a picture together.”

Teresa then admitted that she doesn’t “like to ask [celebrities] for photos” because she “doesn’t like to bother them,” but she made an exception for the “Fortnight” singer.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this for Jennifer Aydin!’” Teresa said of her RHONJ costar. “Jennifer Aydin loves Taylor Swift. And I have to say, Taylor Swift was so sweet. I’m such a Swiftie now, I’m such a fan. She’s such a sweetheart, she really was.”

Now that the New York Times bestselling author has had nearly a month to dive into Taylor’s discography, she deemed “Karma” as her favorite song.

Louie Ruelas/ Instagram

On April 14, Louie, 49, shared the Instagram photo of Teresa and Taylor that broke the internet. The two looked happy ​standing next to each other as the ​Bravolebrity flashed a starstruck smile and Taylor leaned her head into Teresa’s while posing.

RHONJ fans flooded the comments section and had a variety of different reactions. While most were virtually jumping for joy, others connected the dots as to why the photo was taken in the first place.

“Oh my poor Jen is going to be so jealous,” one person wrote, leading another fan to reply, “This was my first thought. jen loves taylor lol.”

Of course, Jen chimed in, commenting, “OK – I finally jealous of something!!”

During Teresa’s appearance on the talk show, she also revealed that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were jamming out at Coachella beside her.

“I love Justin Bieber because I love all of his love songs and I love how he loves his wife. Because I feel like Louie loves me the way [Justin] loves his wife,” she gushed. “I saw Hailey, she was beautiful!”