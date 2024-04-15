Fans gushed over Travis Kelce lifting Taylor Swift in the air when they watched DJ Dom Dolla perform at Coachella.

Not only did Travis, 34, and Taylor, 34, pack on the PDA while attending the festival on Saturday, April 13, but one TikTok video captured him lifting her into the air as they stood near the stage with Ice Spice. The “Love Story” singer appeared calm as she was lifted, and she held a drink in her hand while looking at the crowd.

Shortly after the sweet moment went viral, several fans rushed to the comments section to note how cute the interaction was. “This is so cute,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “I just melted! This is adorable!”

Others pointed out how strong Travis must be, as Taylor stands tall at 5’11”. “He did it so easy I’m so happy for her,” one person commented. An additional social media user weighed in, “The casualness of Taylor being lifted is so funny.”

“Imagine you’re like ten rows back watching dom dolla and all of a sudden you’re making eye contact with Taylor swift lolol,” someone else commented.

Taylor and Travis – who confirmed their romance in September 2023 – made the most of their time at Coachella together, while they also stopped by the Neon Carnival presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila on April 13. The couple arrived at the invite-only afterparty around 2:15 a.m., an eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style.

“A VIP section adjacent to the stage was cleared for them several minutes before [they arrived],” the source shared in an interview published on Monday, April 15. “Travis walked into the area first and was joined by Taylor, Ice Spice and a few others, in addition to a crew of security guards. Taylor and Travis cozied up as they enjoyed cocktails and bopped their heads to James’ set, which was a blend of house and pop music.”

During the event, DJ James Kennedy played Taylor’s hit song “Cruel Summer” as part of his set. “[Travis and Taylor] stayed at the party for about 30 minutes before heading out,” the insider noted.

The professional athlete and “Enchanted” singer attended Coachella just three days after he reflected on getting her attention before they started dating.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” Travis said during the April 10 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “So I don’t know how the f–k I did it.”

Dave Burd, who appeared as a guest on the episode, shared a theory on how he managed to land Taylor. “Well, you did it because you called her out on your multimedia platform,” Dave, 36, said, referencing Travis’ admission that he failed to ask her out during a July 2023 podcast episode.

Travis agreed, stating, “I know exactly how I did it.”