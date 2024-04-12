Letting loose for the weekend! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly planning to stay at a “members-only club” for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend so they can enjoy the music without concerns about their privacy.

A source told The Daily Mail on Thursday, April 11, that the couple will reportedly be setting up camp at the exclusive The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, for the music festival, which kicks off its first weekend on Friday, April 12.

“They want privacy so The Madison Club is perfect for them, because not just anyone can stay there. They don’t want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable,” the insider said.

Additionally, another source revealed that Taylor and Travis, both 34, chose that particular club because of its golf course. “He loves to golf in the desert,” the insider said. “And The Madison Club is a great place to do just that.”

The club also has a gift shop, a market, a restaurant and sushi bar, a cocktail bar, a fitness center, a day spa and swimming pools.

Fans first caught wind of the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s possible Coachella plans in early April when a source told Us Weekly that the couple wanted to “see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers.”

Lana, 38, who is a close friend and collaborator of Taylor’s, is set to perform at Coachella on April 12 at 11:20 p.m. PT. She’ll also take the stage on April 19 when the festival begins its second weekend.

“Taylor and Lana had dinner this week to talk about their time at Coachella and what they will be doing and wearing,” a source told The Daily Mail. “So they already have it all planned. They want to have fun and really enjoy themselves while in the desert and make it stress-free. Coachella can get stressful because of the crowds and all the events, but they want to be more chill.”

The insider added that the singers want to “capture the vibe of Coachella” with their outfits and plan to dress “hippie chic with an artist flair for fun.”

Travis and Taylor’s rumored Coachella plans come amid their breaks from work, with the NFL in its offseason and the “Love Story” hitmaker’s Eras tour on hiatus until May 9. The couple has been spending plenty of time together in Los Angeles and beyond, including a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. They’ve also been “testing the waters of living under one roof,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider said.