Traylor’s next stop: the California desert. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to take their love story to the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple on Wednesday, April 3. Taylor, 34, is close friends with both Lana, 38, and Jack, 40.

This year’s Coachella Festival will run back-to-back weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21. Taylor and Travis, 34, are reportedly “renting a house in the area” for one of the weekends, the insider said.

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are both on a break from work, with the NFL in its off-season and Taylor’s Eras tour on a brief hiatus until May. They’ve been hanging out together plenty in the meantime, even quietly jetting off to the Bahamas for a private vacation in March. A source exclusively told Life & Style on March 20 that Travis moved in with Taylor in Los Angeles so that they could “test the waters of living under one roof.”

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider explained. “They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes.”

A second source told Us Weekly that Travis is expected to continue living with Taylor until late April. He’s reportedly shooting a commercial in the L.A. area during the weekend of April 12.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a third insider shared. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”

Still, Travis seems determined to continue seeing Taylor even after she heads back on tour, this time in Europe, on May 9. The NFL star gushed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, about how excited he was to support his girlfriend on tour.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it,” he said. “She’ll be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

Travis later added, “We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”