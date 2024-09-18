Danny Amendola had quite the support system in the audience during the season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars! Fans even noticed his rumored girlfriend, Xandra Pohl, sitting right next to his mom, Rose, at the Tuesday, September 17, live show.

Cameras cut to Xandra, 23, cheering in the audience at one point during the show. The retired NFL star, 38, earned a score of 20 out of 30 for his debut tango with partner Witney Carson.

Xandra and Danny were first linked in June when they were spotted sitting next to each other at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction for the New England Patriots. However, prior to that, Xandra was briefly rumored to be dating Kansas City Chiefs star Louis Rees-Zamm after they were spotted at Worlds of Fun amusement park together.

“I’m in my single era,” the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model told E! News in May, following her December 2023 split from Jack Touzet. “I am saying yes to dates and I’m meeting a ton of people.”

Meanwhile, Danny was previously in a three-year relationship with Jean Watts, whom he started dating in 2020. By 2023, it was reported that the two had quietly split. “You can work out all you want. You’re still a coward if you don’t take accountability,” Jean, 31, reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story after the breakup. “The projection is real. The lies are real. But you are as fake as they come.”

The former Las Vegas Raiders coach was also in an on-and-off, high-profile relationship with Olivia Culpo from 2016 until 2019. After they called things off, Danny explained that their different views about life in the public eye contributed to the split.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle,” he wrote on Instagram, in a post which has since been deleted. “This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you’re my real friend you know I’m private.”

Despite his desire to remain private, Danny is now fully putting himself out there on DWTS. His score of 20 earned him a spot in 5th place on the leaderboard after week one, but as always, viewer votes will be half of what counts during next week’s double elimination.

Meanwhile, His partner, Witney, 30, is back in the ballroom after taking season 32 off following the birth of baby No. 2. “She’s back!!! An absolute HONOR to share the floor with @witneycarson on @dancingwiththestars,” Danny wrote on Instagram. “Mirror Ball we comin for ya!” After the premiere, he shared a photo from the pair’s first dance and added, “It definitely takes two to tango. Excited for next week!!”

Witney seemed just as excited to be working with the athlete, as she commented on his first post with, “The honor is mine!” She also urged fans to vote for her partner after the premiere, writing, “Put this in your phones and get your little hands texting DANNY to 21523!! We want to keep dancing and would love your support! LFG @dannyamendola!!!.”