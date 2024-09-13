Former pro footballer Danny Amendola is set to try his luck on the stage with his Dancing With the Stars season 33 debut in September 2024. He’s partnered up with professional dancer Witney Carson, who has already shared glimpses of their fun at rehearsals on TikTok. Their chemistry has had many fans wondering about Danny’s relationship status and whether or not he’s married.

Is Danny Amendola Married?

Danny Amendola is not currently married. However, he was previously in an on-off relationship with singer Jean Watts for about three years. Reports of their romance first began to circulate in May 2020. Jean was there to support the NFL star when he retired in July 2022, sharing a tribute to him on Instagram.

“You are an inspiration in every form of the meaning,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “From where you started to now with the most perfect career possible. A true legend.”

Danny and Jean appeared to split quietly sometime in 2023, as fans noticed that all photos of the football player had been removed from the “Chasing Butterflies” singer’s Instagram. Jean allegedly claimed in an Instagram Q&A in June 2024 that she moved out after Danny cheated on her.

Is Danny Amendola Dating Anyone?

Danny sparked dating rumors with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl after the two were spotted sitting with Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction. That month, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy added fuel to the speculation by claiming that he saw the rumored couple at the event.

“I don’t know if dating is the right word. … They’re together. Yeah, we saw it in action. They walked in … let me put it this way. Let me rephrase. Xandra was Danny Amendola’s date for this thing. What they’re doing beyond that — but he definitely took her as his date,” he said on his “BFFs” podcast.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

TikTok sleuth Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) looked into the rumors further and claimed that Xandra appeared to be filming from inside Danny’s home in Austin, Texas, in one of her videos. However, in a follow-up video, Stephanie claimed that Danny had sent her DMs seemingly denying the rumors.

“Creepy life you lead. Feel bad for you,” an alleged screenshot of Danny’s messages read. “Spreading gossip based on rumors about people you’ve never met. There is no artistic integrity. That is not journalism. You may get a little coin but you sold your soul. Again … I feel bad for you. And I’m not concerned lol. Have a good one.”

Who Has Danny Amendola Dated?

In addition to Jean, Danny dated Olivia Culpo from 2016 to March 2018. They briefly reunited that June before calling it quits again, but then reunited on New Year’s Eve. Danny and Olivia split for good in April 2019.

The two had a messy split, with Danny slamming Olivia for how she lives her life in the public eye. “I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “If you’re my real friend you know I’m private. My mother, brother, father and nephew are closest to me in this world and you don’t see one picture of them and that’s for their protection from those who criticize and judge. I believe in nailing picture frames on the inside of my house to remind the ones I love that I care.”

He continued, “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

The former NFL star was also allegedly linked to TV personality Kay Adams and influencer Emily Tanner.

Is Danny Amendola Dating Witney Carson?

Though Danny and his DWTS partner already appear to move well together on the dance floor, fans shouldn’t expect them to become anything more than friends. Witney has been married to mechanical engineer Carson McAllister since 2016. The couple even shares two adorable kids.