Carrie Ann Inaba has served as a judge on Dancing With the Stars since 2005, which has led many fans to be interested in her love life.

Her first public relationship was with Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met in 2006 on the set of So You Think You Can Dance. While their romance wasn’t meant to be and they split less than three years later, fans became interested in their past relationship when Artem joined DWTS as a professional dancer in 2014.

In light of season 33 of DWTS, Life & Style takes a look back at Carrie Ann’s dating history over the years.

Artem Chigvintsev

Carrie Ann and Artem began dating in 2006, and she confirmed they split after two and a half years of dating in February 2009. “I’m single. Artem and I broke up in the beginning of November. As much as our relationship was really good, [we weren’t] ‘the one’ for the other. It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels,” she told People at the time. “I have never gone out with somebody that grounded, always ready to talk it out. I’m very happy for him and the success he’s having.”

Enos Solomon/FilmMagic

Jesse Sloan

Her next public relationship was with Jesse Sloan, whom she met through online dating in 2009.

“I said [in my eHarmony questionnaire], ‘You need to be sexy’ and ‘I love cats.’ He was the one they sent me, and it just felt familiar,” Carrie Ann told Access Hollywood about meeting Jesse 2011. “[Looking at] his picture, I felt like I already knew him.”

The couple announced their engagement in 2011, though called off their wedding in 2012.

Robb Derringer

Carrie Ann got engaged to Robb Derringer after the General Hospital star proposed in December 2016. “We’re so excited to share this with everyone … IT’S TRUE!” she wrote via Instagram alongside the hashtag “believe in love.”

However, their relationship didn’t work out and they split before they were able to wed in July 2018.

Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann revealed her relationship with Fabien Viteri in September 2020. “I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship,” she said during an episode of The Talk. “Mrs. [Sharon Osbourne], you asked for it, remember for the beginning of the year we did our dreams and our wishes for everybody? You called it. So, thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.”

“So, I met this man. He’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being,” she continued. “And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult ‘cause maybe sometimes I’m not, so that’s working really well.”

Despite seeming head over heels in love with Fabien, Carrie Ann confirmed their split in May 2021.