Alfonso Ribeiro Weight Loss Photos Before and After

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Alfonso Ribeiro’s Weight Loss: See Him in Before and After Photos

Alfonso Ribeiro has gone through a major weight loss transformation through the years, and his time on Dancing With the Stars has played a huge role in helping him shed pounds. The actor, who has been tap dancing since he was a child, joined the show in 2014 as a competitor with pro Witney Carson as his partner. Not only did Alfonso walk away from season 19 as the champion, but he was also 17 pounds lighter.

The TV personality’s fitness journey continued from there, and so did his journey on DWTS. He returned as a cohost in 2022 alongside Tyra Banks for season 31, followed by season 32 in 2023 with Julianne Hough. Now, Alfonso is returning alongside Julianne for season 33 in 2024, and he looks better than ever.