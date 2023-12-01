Actress Alyson Hannigan is over the moon about how fit her body has become throughout her journey on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

“I mean it’s insane,” the How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, gushed to Entertainment Tonight over the change in her physique.

Alyson is partnered with Sasha Farber, who helped take credit for her transformation. “I can’t even believe — he keeps saying ‘Body by Sasha,'” Alyson shared. The Moscow, Russia, native added, “Contact me on social media to make you look like this,” about how toned and taught his partner has become.

Because of the intense amount of calories they burn during grueling practice sessions, it’s anything goes as far as eating. “The other day in the studio — pizza, pizza, pizza, pizza,” Sasha said of their most recent meal.

Alyson added, “Yeah, the PT [physical therapist] said ‘oh you should have milk and bananas before bed for calcium and potassium’ and we were out of milk, so we had ice cream,” about her unusual nighttime snack.

Despite no prior dance experience, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has hoofed it all the way to the finals, and in such a dramatic fashion.

The duo scored a 25 out of 30 with their jive to the “Footloose” theme song on Tuesday, November 28, then nabbed a 26 out of 30 for their waltz to Nora Jones‘ “Come Away With Me.” Unfortunately, the combined score of 51 put them at the bottom of the pack behind four other couples.

Alyson and Sasha were visibly shocked when they were ruled “safe” during the elimination, leaving Xochitl Gomez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy and Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov as the last two couples in danger of going home. Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach had already been revealed to be going forward in the competition.

Xochitl and Val had a perfect score of 60 for the night, while Ariana and Pasha were right behind them with 58. As Ariana began to tear up at the prospect of being eliminated, host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that everyone was safe and for the first time ever, DWTS was going to have a five-couple finale.

Alyson later told Good Morning America that she had told a friend before the season began that she thought she had no chance of making the finale and her only way would be “for everyone else to drop out.”

“And that didn’t happen but I’m still here,” she added. “Amazing!”