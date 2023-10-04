Who Went Home on ‘DWTS’ This Week? Season 32 Eliminations

Week 2: Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 101 actress and professional dancer Alan Bersten were sent home during Latin Night.

Judge Derek expressed that Jamie’s elimination was “quite surprising,” saying, “Jamie Lynn you were fantastic. It’s just, wow. It’s a shocker, honestly.”

The actress reflected on her DWTS experience via Instagram, gushing about how she “won” the season by raising money for SAG-AFTRA and meeting her fellow celebrity contestants.

“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of her October 3 post.