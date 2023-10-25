Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky have amazing chemistry as Dancing With the Stars partners, but there may be something going on between them outside of the ballroom too. With Emma recently divorced and Mauricio in the midst of marriage troubles with Kyle Richards, fans are curious about whether the DWTS partners are dating each other now!

Are Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky Dating?

All signs point to Emma and Mauricio taking their partnership to the next level when they’re not on the dance floor! Speculation of a romance between these two began after they were spotted holding hands outside Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, California on October 22, 2023.

Despite a 19-year age difference, Emma and Mauricio were seemingly on a date night and “exchanged kisses while seated at the bar inside,” according to a Page Six eyewitness. They then held hands as they exited the restaurant after three hours inside.

The outing came amid Emma and Mauricio’s partnership on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, which was announced on September 13, 2023. Just two days after the PDA-filled night out, Emma and Mauricio hit the ballroom together and performed a stunning contemporary dance. The spark between them was apparent to everyone watching.

“That was beautiful,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed. “When you fake contemporary, we feel it and it makes my skin crawl. That was the furthest thing from making my skin crawl. There’s something beautiful going on between you two. Thank you for letting us witness.”

Did Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Split?

Two months before Mauricio was announced as a DWTS cast member, he was in the news due to rumors of trouble in his marriage to Kyle Richards. However, the pair have consistently insisted that they are not officially broken up.

Mauricio and Kyle had been married for more than 25 years when it was reported that they were headed for a divorce in July 2023. At the time, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars shut down rumors that they were divorcing but admitted that their marriage was struggling.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said in a joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters – Alexia, Sophia and Portia. He is also stepfather to Kyle’s oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. The two have remained amicable amid their “rough” times and have continued to spend time together with their family. Kyle was in the ballroom to support Mauricio during the DWTS premiere on September 26, 2023.

“We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet,” Mauricio told TMZ in early October 2023. “We’re trying to deal with it. It’s really difficult, particularly when everyone has an opinion.”

Although Mauricio was getting closer with Emma at this point, he still had Kyle on his mind, and even dedicated his October 24 dance to her. “Tonight’s dance is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains,” Mauricio explained. “My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born. We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up 1000x and we moved mountains. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my family.”

Is Emma Slater Divorced?

Emma filed for divorce from her husband, Sasha Farber, in early 2023 and they agreed to an uncontested divorce. Sasha is also a pro dancer on DWTS. The exes began dating in 2011 and got engaged on the show in October 2016. They tied the knot in 2018, but in August 2022, it was announced that they had separated.

Emma revealed that different opinions about wanting to start a family led to the split. “It’s really the kid thing,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast in August 2023. “I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

Despite the split, Emma and Sasha have remained close friends. They still run in the same circles and work together. “We’re still like family,” she insisted. “It isn’t really like the love is not there. It’s actually not that at all.”