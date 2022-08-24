It’s over for Dancing With the Stars pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. The reality TV pair, who tied the knot in March 2018, is calling it quits after more than four years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm. The two broke up a few months ago but “remain amicable,” a source tells Life & Style, noting that neither party has been wearing their wedding ring.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news on Tuesday, August 23, with an insider telling the publication that it was a “tough decision.”

The couple first sparked split speculation in March 2022 when both Sasha and Emma failed to wish each other a happy fourth wedding anniversary. Emma did post birthday wishes for Sasha when he turned 38 on May 9, but the message was more supportive than romantic.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that 🙂 Thank you for all that you do and all that you are,” Emma wrote in her Instagram caption. “You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when there’s a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!!”

Emma has had kind words for Sasha in the past even when the two split briefly in 2014 after three years of dating. “It goes through moments, but I think the world of Sasha. I really do. I wouldn’t have been so close to him for three years of my life,” she Glamour in December 2014. “He’s just the best person. I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend. I feel like his best friend right now,” she explained, adding, “It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”

The beautiful British native even admitted they were still living together post-split. “He’s the only family I have in America, and we still love each other. For now, living together is just totally fine,” she confessed, adding, “It’s not going to be forever, but I was glad that he decided to go on tour with me. I only ever want the best for him, but I will be there because we’re going to be there for each other.”

That love which Emma referenced was strong enough to bring them back together as a couple the following year. In 2016, Sasha famously proposed to her during a DWTS live show, telling Emma, while getting down on one knee and presenting her with a diamond ring, “Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time. I love you so much. Will you marry me?”

Host Tom Bergeron joked after the walls of studio screens read “She said yes,” noting, “Sasha just proposed to Emma, and thankfully she said yes! Because we didn’t have a graphic for the other option.” The couple wed in front of costars, friends and family in a gorgeous ceremony at Los Angeles’ Bella Blanca on March 25, 2018, where Emma’s fellow pro dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold served as bridesmaids.