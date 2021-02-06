Getting real! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson opened up about her postpartum experience just one month after giving birth to her first child, son Kevin Leo, whom she shares with husband Carson McAllister.

“My [postpartum] journey has been anything but glamorous. I remember the day after I had the C-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed I cried [and] thought to myself, ‘I’ll never recover from this!'” the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram selfie while holding her 1-month-old baby. “Even though that thought was so scary for me, I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human. Our bodies are truly amazing … here’s to the women!!”

The season 19 winner and her husband, 27, met while attending American Fork High School in Utah together. They reconnected years later and got married in 2016 in the Mormon church. Fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold served as Witney’s maid of honor for the ceremony, while several other DWTS pros including Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson and Brittany Cherry were also in attendance.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum announced her pregnancy in July 2020. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” Witney gushed via Instagram. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Carson, who is also a choreographer as well as social media influencer, previously told People that “putting each other first” was the secret to his strong bond with his wife. “What’s important to me in a good relationship would be probably service,” he explained in March 2016. “That shows true love and also builds the love that’s already there.”

“Just knowing that I have someone who knows me before all of this started, someone who has always been there for me, through thick and thin, it’s such a comfort,” the dance pro told the outlet about the businessman. “He totally keeps me grounded. I love that he’s not in the industry because he can bring me back down to earth.”