In it for the long haul! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister (real name Kevin Carson McAllister) met in high school and are now expecting baby No. 1 together. Who is her longtime love? Keep reading to find out!

Witney, 26, and Carson, 27, who works as a choreographer and social media influencer, attended American Fork High School in Utah. Although the stud said he met the Catch 21 star when she was younger, she really caught his eye during her senior year.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After graduating, Carson served his two-year Mormon mission trip in Romania through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Around the same time, in 2012, Witney skyrocketed to fame as the second runner-up during season 9 of So You Think You Can Dance when she was just 18. She began her career on DWTS the following year.

The pair eventually found their way back to each other and got married in 2016 in the Mormon church. Her pals Brittany Cherry, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater from the dance competition show were her bridesmaids, while Lindsay Arnold served as her matron of honor.

The couple now spends their time traveling, dancing and being overall adorable. On July 23, they announced Witney is pregnant with their first child.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the mom-to-be gushed on Instagram. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Carson credited “putting each other first” as the secret to their strong marriage during and interview with People. “What’s important to me in a good relationship would be probably service. That shows true love and also builds the love that’s already there,” he explained.

Although they’ve come a long way since high school, Witney loves that her man is removed from the Hollywood hustle and bustle. “Just knowing that I have someone who knows me before all of this started, someone who has always been there for me, through thick and thin, it’s such a comfort,” she said. “He totally keeps me grounded. I love that he’s not in the industry because he can bring me back down to earth.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next!