While Kyle Richards has been sharing plenty of vacation photos of her yachting trip up Italy’s Amalfi Coast, it took daughter Sophia Umansky to reveal that her dad and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, has been on the boat as well. The confirmation comes amid the couple’s reported tension and rumors that the reality star and country singer Morgan Wade are more than just close friends.

Sophia, 23, shared a Sunday, August 20, Instagram photo showing Kyle, Mauricio and their four daughters posing on deck after dark with the caption, “Last night in Positano.” A grinning Mauricio, 53, posed with his arms around daughters Portia, 15, and Sophia, while Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie — whom Mauricio raised — stood in between her sisters.

Kyle, 54, seemed to keep her distance from Mauricio, posing with her hands by her sides and appeared to force a smile as she stood with daughter Alexia Umanksy, 27, and her boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

Fans gushed over seeing the family unit together again following Kyle and Mauricio’s July 3 statement that their marriage was in crisis. “Kyle & Mauricio are beautiful. Your family is gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another commented, “You all look so beautiful! You have such a beautiful family.”

After reports surfaced that Kyle and Mauricio were separating after 27 years of marriage, the pair put out a joint statement denying they were headed for a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they began.

It continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle had been spending quite a bit of time with country singer Morgan, leading to fan speculation the two had become involved. After meeting in person in February 2022 after the reality star admitted to being a huge fan of the Virginia native’s music, the ladies became inseparable, with Kyle joining Morgan on numerous red carpets, taking vacations together to Italy, Mexico and Aspen, and getting matching heart tattoos.

Courtesy of Morgan Wade/Instagram

The Hollywood native starred in Morgan’s August 2023 music video for “Fall in Love With Me,” where they poked fun at the rumors of a romance by playing lovers. The singer reflected on the dating reports and same-sex relationships.

“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that,” the “Wilder Days” songstress explained to 103.5 Kiss FM after performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 5. “I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”

In an Instagram clip while filming the video, Kyle confessed, “Well if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” regarding their rumored relationship.

Amid her vacation in Italy, Kyle has posted photos rocking a black bikini, lifting weights while working out on her yacht and shared a group photo with all four of her daughters. She has not included any pictures featuring Mauricio during their family trip.