Andy Cohen seems to have insider insight into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s “challenging” marriage, as he revealed The Agency founder is “available,” despite the pair denying split reports.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, was caught oncamera making the remark at the Real Housewives of New York City red carpet premiere on July 12.

Andy turned to new cast member Brynn Whitfield, who was ​chatting next to him and asked, “Who do you think the hottest house husband is?” Brynn, 36, turned and responded, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?” to which Andy said nonchalantly, “No, he’s available,” ​before calling the Buying Beverly Hills star “pretty handsome.”

Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, had to shoot down reports that they had separated when the couple — who have been married for 27 years — put out joint Instagram statements on July 3 that they had a tough year but were still together.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the duo began.

They continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” while thanking fans for their love and support.

Andy previously hinted that there was trouble in Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage that viewers will see as the new season of RHOBH unfolds. “I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you’ll be less surprised [by the split],” the Bravo executive spilled.

Clues had been piling up that Kyle and Mauricio had been growing apart over the past year. She became close friends with country singer Morgan Wade, making her Instagram official in February 2022. Kyle then got a matching wrist heart tattoo nearly identical to one the “Wilder Days” songstress was soon sporting. In addition to accompanying Morgan to the 21st Annual Americana Honors in September 2022, the women have also become travel buddies, taking vacations to Aspen, Italy and Mexico.

Amid a carousel of photos Kyle posted to Instagram on June 19, 2023, captioned, “Life lately …” Mauricio was completely absent while the Hollywood native featured two selfies with Morgan, including one working out at the gym together and another on their Colorado getaway.

Before her close friendship with Morgan, Kyle still gushed about Mauricio on Instagram. Our 28th Valentine’s Day together. I love you,” she wrote next to an adorable throwback photo in February 2022, while neglecting to post any similar message in 2023.

For their wedding anniversary in January 2022, Kyle shared a photo of the couple kissing and gushed, “Happy 26th anniversary @mumansky18. Thank you for always having my back, for being my biggest cheerleader, best friend, the Yang to my Ying, father to our babies, partner in life.”

She added, “I am so grateful to have you by my side through this incredible life we have built. I love & appreciate you more than ever. The most patient & loving father and husband… thank you for all that you do. I love you forever.” Kyle posted a similar gushing message on their anniversary in years prior but didn’t post one in 2023.