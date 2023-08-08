After Morgan Wade and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards decided to “poke fun” at rumors that the two are in a relationship in her music video for “Fall in Love With Me,” the singer is reflecting on their dating rumors and same-sex relationships in country music.

has revealed that while the gossip that they were more than friends initially troubled her, she’s proud to promote same sex relationships in the country music community.

“It’s been a lot,” Morgan, 28, told 103.5 Kiss FM after performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday, August 5. “It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny.”

“At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I’m not used to that at all. I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music,” she continued.

As for her music video with Kyle 54, Morgan explained why she decided to hire the reality star to play her love interest.

“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that,” the “Wilder Days” songstress explained. “I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.'”

Courtesy of Kyle Richards/Instagram

The day prior, Morgan shared a behind the scenes video with Kyle as they filmed the new music video for “Fall in Love With Me” while reiterating where their relationship stands.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan explained in the August 4 Instagram post. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Kyle revealed, “Well if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Fans have been speculating about the nature of Kyle and Morgan’s relationship ever since the two became fast friends after meeting in February 2022. Not only did they get matching wrist heart tattoos in August of that year, the following month the Hollywood native accompanied Morgan to the iHeart Radio Awards in Las Vegas and the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville. The pair have taken vacations together to Mexico, Italy and Apsen, Colorado, without Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky.

After 27 years of marriage, the two shot down rumors that they were divorcing, but admitted to having a major relationship crisis in a July 3 Instagram post. “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the duo shared.

They continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”