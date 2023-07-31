Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are making their relationship professional amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s marital problems with husband Mauricio Umansky.

The TV personality, 54, is producing a documentary about Morgan’s life, according to reports. Kyle attended a concert performed by Morgan, 28, at Belly Up in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, July 30. During the event, everyone in the audience signed releases allowing the footage shot to be used in an upcoming production.

Not only will the Bravo star serve as an executive producer of the documentary, but she will also appear on camera and was seen shooting footage at the July 30 concert.

The upcoming documentary will take a look at the highs and lows of Morgan’s life, including her rise to stardom and overcoming substance abuse. The production will also discuss the gene she has that makes her at high risk for ovarian and breast cancer, according to reports. The “Take Me Away” singer plans to get a double mastectomy in November, which will likely be included in the documentary.

Kyle and Morgan have teamed up for the project amid the Halloween Kills star’s relationship issues with Mauricio, 53.

The couple denied reports that they separated when they put out joint Instagram statements on July 3 explaining that they had a tough year but were still together. The couple denied reports that they’re separating in a joint statement released on July 3.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the pair – who tied the knot in 1996 – began. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The split rumors came amid several clues that Kyle and Mauricio had grown apart over the past year. Meanwhile, fans have speculated that she and Morgan were more than friends. In addition to spending time together and going on several trips together, Kyle got a wrist heart tattoo that’s nearly identical to one that Morgan has.

Kyle addressed the speculation regarding her relationship with Morgan via social media on July 7. “We are very good friends,” she said at the time, adding that the “Wilder Days” singer was “not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kyle was a fan of Morgan before they became friends. “Kyle’s a huge fan of Morgan’s music and by her own admission ‘stalked’ her on Instagram,” the insider said. “Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” says the insider. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio.”