As news broke that yet another Real Housewife’s marriage had hit the skids, fans began speculating about Kyle Richards’ super close relationship to country star Morgan Wade. After all, the reality star, 54, and the 28-year-old have matching heart tattoos, wear similar silver rings and often share pics of their hangouts — including a January 2023 trip to Italy — on social media.

The chatter got so intense that Kyle — who is reportedly still living under the same roof as husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky — felt compelled to address the rumors. “We are very good friends,” she said July 7, adding that the “Wilder Days” singer was “not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Still, the Bravolebrity seems to have a girl crush on the “Last Cigarette” songstress. “Kyle’s a huge fan of Morgan’s music and by her own admission ‘stalked’ her on Instagram,” an insider tells Star. The pair went Instagram official in February 2022 and a few months later, the Virginia native performed at the mom of four’s Night of Music Event. “Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” says the insider. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio.”

Indeed, the Halloween Ends actress has said the past year was “the most challenging” of their relationship. While the pair said in a statement that they are not divorcing, the source says their future as a couple is uncertain. “They care deeply for each other,” says the insider. “They want to work on their relationship but they need to work on themselves first.”