Inside Victoria Beckham's Behavior 'Behind Closed Doors'

For decades, people loved to chide Victoria Beckham because she rarely smiled in public. “In the past, I’ve always looked at those red carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure. Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern — I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow,” she told The Sunday Times in April. But that’s shifting. “I looked at some pictures of myself recently,” she added, “and was really struck by how happy I looked.”

A lot has changed. The Spice Girls singer-turned-designer just marked a major milestone, turning 50 in April. Her eponymous fashion brand, which she founded in 2008, finally turned a profit after 14 years in business. Three of the four children she shares with husband David Beckham — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — are now grown. And her high-profile marriage has survived (thrived, even) in the face of scandal.

“Behind closed doors, Victoria is very loving,” says a Beckham family insider of the woman few really know, “but she’s also quite controlling and super protective of her family. People would be surprised to learn that she can be silly, too — she’s not always as serious as people make her out to be.”

Nearly three decades ago, “David fell in love with the funny, playful Victoria,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “but no one, outside of her family and close friends, really gets to see that side of her.”

Victoria Beckham’s Posh Life, Uncovered

Those who know her sing her praises. “She’s a great mother and friend, and she’s one of the most supportive wives ever,” says the insider, noting that nothing so far — including resurfaced claims that David’s cheated on her with women, such as his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, 46, two decades ago — has been able to shake her commitment to the retired soccer star, 49.

“But that doesn’t mean she’s not nervous about the new book that’s coming out [in June],” adds the insider, referring to The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power. “Experience tells her she will be highly scrutinized and critiqued within its pages.”

Author Tom Bower — a veteran BBC producer and reporter who’s also published works about Britain’s royals — is preparing a juicy read. He’ll explore “a succession of revelations” he’s unearthed about the Beckhams, their multibillion-dollar global brand and family, in what his publisher calls an “explosive tell-all.”

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

“Those who want to know about [David]’s sex life won’t be disappointed,” the author recently teased, adding of the athlete and wife Victoria, “We think we know everything. But, in fact, there is an enormous amount we don’t know — which the public will find out.”

As for Victoria, “she’s prepared for another look at the ‘nightmare’ affair rumors that just won’t go away,” says the insider, noting the couple’s refusal to address the claims directly, or outright deny them, during their 2023 Netflix documentary only increased interest. “She’s just praying there’s not more to worry about. What other secrets and lies could it reveal?”

Not Victoria Beckham’s First Rodeo

No matter what it reveals about their life behind closed doors, she’ll endure. “Victoria’s used to getting the brunt of bad press in her family,” says the insider, pointing out, for instance, how the former Posh Spice caught flack for not being “a part of the last Spice Girls reunion,” when the group toured in 2019. “Though she may get a second chance at that soon enough.”

Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, 48, has been pushing for a 30th-anniversary reunion and has promised something “really good” that “the fans are going to be really happy about” is in the cards. Victoria, says the insider, “is in a great place, so she probably wouldn’t hold out again.”

The biggest drama she’s faced in recent years hits closer to home. In the run-up to son Brooklyn’s 2022 nuptials, rumors that Victoria and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 29, had a rocky relationship intensified when the bride wore a wedding dress by another designer. Over the past year, the Bates Motel actress, who’s insisted “there’s no feud,” has been spending more time with her in-laws, “but there’s no way there still isn’t some residual tension,” adds the insider, who’s heard that the women have a “toxic bond — one day they’re fine and the next, they’re talking about each other behind their backs.”

Victoria isn’t sweating it. She’s looking forward to celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with David in July and is feeling “blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content,” she shared on Instagram. “My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow,” she added, calling her 50th birthday “the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started.”